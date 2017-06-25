Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor: 10 times the Bollywood beauty rocked Indian and fusion wear

Much before Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight, it was sister Karisma Kapoor who had the paparazzi going crazy. The Bollywood diva not only entertained the audience with her powerful performances on the silver screen but also inspired many with her impeccable fashion sense. Obviously, her style has changed over the years but she has never failed to impress us. On the occasion of her 43rd birthday, we take a look at the lady making hearts miss a beat in Indian and fusion wear.

We spotted Karisma Kapoor in a floral Raw Mango outfit and a statement neckpiece from Amraplai. Stylist Eshaa Amiin chose a pair of golden jootis to complement the look. With hair in a graceful puff, she finished the look with soft kohl eye make-up and a shade of pretty pink for her lips. She looked good.(Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

At their father’s 70th birthday party thrown by Kareena (R), both the sisters were seen wearing their favourite designer and friend, Manish Malhotra’s outfits. While Kareena picked a powder blue suit with gold embroidery on it, Karisma chose a beige outfit with beautiful white embroidery. Both of them paired it with metallic silver sandals. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

For an event, Karisma Kapoor chose a white and blue shibori print, tie and dye dress by Anoli Shah — an embodiment of sheer elegance. There was also a bit of drama to her attire with the asymmetric hemline and draped dupatta attached on one shoulder. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor opted for simple make-up and her hair was tied back into a braid. Pairing it up with statement danglers by Aquamarine and a matching clutch, the diva looked effortlessly beautiful. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

While younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan played showstopper at Sabyasachi's show at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016, Karisma Kapoor donned a striped Sabyasachi sari, accessorised it with a choker and a Sabya clutch and looked downright awesome. Don't you think? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To soak in the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2016, Karisma Kapoor picked a white and red suit from AM:PM and a pair of churidar pants. We think stylist Eshaa Amiin did a good job here by accessorising it with jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels and a statement ring from Aquamarine. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Karisma Kapoor in Sabyasachi. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Karisma Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Karisma Kapoor in a Sabyasachi sari and jewels from Amrapali. (Source: File photo)