Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 10 memorable sari looks of the celeb over the years

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not usually the one to don a sari. Over the years, we have seen her donning one on rare occasions. On her birthday, here's a compilation of her most memorable sari looks ever!



Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn in a white and black abstract print sari with a black blouse from Bloni Atelier. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor paired it with a black blazer, which she let it hang casually over the actor’s shoulders. With hair tied up in a sleek bun by celebrity hairstylist Pompy Hans, she accessorised her look with a sleek diamond necklace and earrings from Prakshi and Mirari jewels. Mickey Contractor, who is considered as one of the best in the industry highlighted the lady’s striking features with intense black smokey eyes, nude lips and minimal make-up. We think it was perfection from head to toe and she really did steam things up! (Source: Instagram/rheakapoor)