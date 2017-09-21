Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 10 memorable sari looks of the celeb over the years
Kareena Kapoor Khan is not usually the one to don a sari. Over the years, we have seen her donning one on rare occasions. On her birthday, here's a compilation of her most memorable sari looks ever!
Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn in a white and black abstract print sari with a black blouse from Bloni Atelier. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor paired it with a black blazer, which she let it hang casually over the actor’s shoulders. With hair tied up in a sleek bun by celebrity hairstylist Pompy Hans, she accessorised her look with a sleek diamond necklace and earrings from Prakshi and Mirari jewels. Mickey Contractor, who is considered as one of the best in the industry highlighted the lady’s striking features with intense black smokey eyes, nude lips and minimal make-up. We think it was perfection from head to toe and she really did steam things up! (Source: Instagram/rheakapoor)
Kareena Kapoor looked like a vision in a beautiful Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan set the temperature soaring in a Manish Malhotra sari at sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan's wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
At Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's wedding reception, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a green sari with silverware on it. (Source: File photo)
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in a white sari with a gold border. We love the modern touch that the actor added with the shimmery blouse. (Source: File photo)
Kareena Kapoor Khan brought sexy back in an Amrita Thakur sari which she wore with a cutout blouse. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan tried her hands at colour-blocking in a sari by Sougat Paul. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Who can forget Kareena Kapoor Khan in this colour-block Manish Malhotra sari? The actor stepped out wearing three different hues to attend the inaguration of FICCI Frames in 2013. (Source: PTI)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen here with sister Karisma Kapoor in a Satya Paul sari. (Source: File photo)
At an award function, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked resplendent in a white sari which she wore with red blouse and beautiful chaandbaliz. (Source: PTI)