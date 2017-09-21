5 photos that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of nude make-up

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the darling diva of Bollywood and the queen of smokey eyes and red lips has time and again proved that she has aced the art of perfect make-up. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a compilation of some of her best hairstyles and beauty looks.



At an event in Delhi, Kareena Kapoor Khan went for smokey eyes with pout-ready nude lips. She kept her make-up neutral and tied her hair into a neat bun. (Source: AP)

The highlight of this look is definitely the bold red lips. But that doesn't mean that we don't like her side swept wavy hair, the beautifully defined eyes, and her flawless make-up. We think it's one of the best looks of the 'Jab we Met' actor. (Source: File photo)

Here too, the 36-year-old actor opted for smokey eyes with nude lips. Her hair left loose in cascading curls and neutral make-up, she looked picture perfect. (Source: File photo)

Smokey eyes, soft pink lips and a huge smile, what else does a girl need? With a little blush and minimal make-up, she tied her hair in a low bun. We think she looked flawless. (Source: File Photo)