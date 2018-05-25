1 / 10

After Ranveer Singh, if there's anyone who sends the shutterbugs in an overdrive with funky and quirky sartorial picks, it is Karan Johar. One of the most fashionable men in Bollywood, the director-producer follows the larger-than-life philosophy not only in his opulent movies but also believes in going all-out with his style in luxury designer wear. His Gucci, Dolce and Gabbana, Givenchy tees, bags and shoes are worth a double take. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you some of the quirkiest outfits he has sported till date.(Source: karanjohar/ Instagram)