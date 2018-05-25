Happy Birthday, Karan Johar: When Bollywood’s BFF proved he is too cool for school with his style
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Nirav Modi diverted Rs 4,299 crore to himself, family and firms: ED in court
- Behind opposition unity: Shrinking vote if you are not in the game
- Karnataka: Floor test today, Congress-JD(S) hold on to MLAs
- Kerala High Court judge parting shot: Judges’ jobs are not family property
- Major Leetul Gogoi raided our home at night: Mother of woman at hotel
- EntertainmentMorgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour
- EntertainmentKajol unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Ajay Devgn gives a funny reaction
- EntertainmentSolo A Star Wars Story: Complete character guide
- EntertainmentJohn Abraham: After watching Parmanu, you will feel proud to be an Indian
- SportsCloud of self-doubt looms over Sunrisers Hyderabad
- SportsNeck injury puts an end to Kohli’s Surrey plans
- SportsHow a freak shot ruined Apurvi’s hopes
- TechnologyWhatsApp bug lets blocked contacts send messages, view profile of users
- TechnologyApple is offering Rs 3,900 refund for iPhone out-of-warranty battery replacement in India
- TechnologyInstagram lets users mute people without unfollowing them
- LifestyleSummer Showers of Gold: Amaltas, the state flower of Kerala finds mention in Indian epics
Advertisement