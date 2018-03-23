1 / 15

Kangana Ranaut, who turns a year older on March 23 is not just a powerhouse of talent, but also boasts of a classy and elegant fashion sense. Just as much her career choices seem a reflection of her indomitable spirit, her fashion choices too — right from her formal dresses to the gorgeous six yards — are an extension of her fierce personality. On her birthday this year, we list some of her power-packed, futuristic and fierce looks.



The actor rocked an all-black grunge look ever so glamorously. She opted for a full-sleeved, high-neck top, which she styled with a matching mini skirt. But more than her little black outfit, it was the thigh-high boots from Tom Ford that we loved the most. The brown and black, leather boots gave her a fierce touch. The footwear could be really difficult to pull off, but not for Ranaut as she did it effortlessly. Also, the tinge of brown on the boots helped break the monotony of the all-black ensemble. One more noteworthy detail that we found in the actor's look was her thickly-lined eyes that added a lot of drama. A nude palette make-up with slight pink lips and curly locks pulled back in an updo balanced the edgy vibe with a bit of softness. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)