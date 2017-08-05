Happy birthday, Kajol: 10 times the VIP 2 actor impressed us with her style

In a country like India that looks up to celebs for fashion inspiration, Kajol has often being ridiculed for her sartorial choices. As per experts, the talented actor, more often than not, has stepped on the wrong side. Things started getting better for the actor when she started taking interest in the way she dresses up and began communicating her preference to her stylists. On her birthday, here's a collection of her best looks.



Kajol in this navy floral printed sari looks radiant. We like how she paired it beautifully with a matching full-sleeve Mandarin collar blouse – it added a royal touch to her outfit. We love how stylist Yukti Sodha curated this look with statement diamond earrings to add just the right amount of bling. Even hair and make-up expert Mallika Bhatt did a good job here with Kajol’s romantic up do. It was perfect with a side-parting and her make-up with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a bright lip shade complemented the look. Having said that, a berry lip shade or something in dark red would have taken it up a notch but this too isn’t bad. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

From the time that Kajol would be a sure shot member of the worst-dressed club, this actress has defnitely come a long long way, and now she's been dressing to kill. This midnight blue, full-length shimmery gown by Prabal Gurung does wonders for her curvy figure, the deep V at the neck showing off her decolletage gives that oomph! Kudos to the stylist who went for this sensuous look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol looks goregeous in a white outfit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actress accessorised it with jewellery from Nirav Modi Jewels, beachy waves and beautiful smokey eyes. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Kajol looks beautiful in a Shehla Khan sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol who was seen in a Pankaj and Nidhi outfit looked lovely with smokey eyes and an updo. We love the long top with waist high slits, but the pants could have done with a little more fitting around her calf muscles and ankles. Despite this, she managed to pull off this look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Styled by Mohit Rai, Kajol looks elegant in a creation by Nikhil Thampi and jewellery from Nirav Modi. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Kajol is a regular at Durga Puja pandals. Last year, we spotted the actor in a yellow and pink checked sari from Anavila and we absolutely loved it as it spelled handloom perfection. With her hair in a middle-parted low bun, she accessorised it with a big, red bindi, statement earrings and gold bangles. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mother-of-two Kajol picked a Shehlaa by Shehla Khan lace pantsuit and accessorized it with Amrapali jewellery, a Jimmy Choo evening clutch and Charles & Keith pumps. We think she looked lovely.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol made for a lovely sight in Sabyasachi which she wore with nude peep-toe pumps, muted make-uo and flowers in her hair. (Source: Varinder Chawla)