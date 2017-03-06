Happy Birthday Jhanvi Kapoor: Steal a glance at our 20 favourite fashionable looks
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Jhanvi Kapoor has been turning heads in glamorous designerwears. As she turns 20 on March 6 this year, steal a glance at 20 ravishing pictures of Sridevi's daughter. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Stunning onlookers in a sheer ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Posing for the shutterbugs with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Nailing the casual denim look! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Mother-daughter duo donning beautiful white creations designed by Malhotra. While the elder Kapoor donned a silver-white sari with matching jewels, her daughter wore a white gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Pulling off a colourful quirky attire designed by Rippi Sethi. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Flaunting floral magic in a Manish Malhotra designed outfit at a wedding. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Stunning in an orange coloured long dress at the entrance of a dome. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Perfecting the feather look in the beautiful dress from Manish Malhotra's spring-summer collection! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Setting ethnic trends in another Manish Malhotra creation. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Colouring it bright for the night! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
High on glam for the night! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Shimmering in golden with gorgeous ladies. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Vision in white! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Bold in black! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Bonding with sister Khushi Kapoor in Indian look! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Slaying it in white with her family. (Source: Sridevi/Instagram)
Keeping it classy in fur overcoats with mother Sridevi on snow-clad mountain peaks. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Getting fashion ready for spring! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Serenading with her simplicity. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)