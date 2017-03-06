Latest news
  • Happy Birthday Jhanvi Kapoor: Steal a glance at our 20 favourite fashionable looks

Updated on March 6, 2017 8:25 pm
    Putting her best fashion foot forward, Jhanvi Kapoor has been turning heads in glamorous designerwears. As she turns 20 on March 6 this year, steal a glance at 20 ravishing pictures of Sridevi's daughter. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Stunning onlookers in a sheer ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Posing for the shutterbugs with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Nailing the casual denim look! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Mother-daughter duo donning beautiful white creations designed by Malhotra. While the elder Kapoor donned a silver-white sari with matching jewels, her daughter wore a white gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Pulling off a colourful quirky attire designed by Rippi Sethi. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Flaunting floral magic in a Manish Malhotra designed outfit at a wedding. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Stunning in an orange coloured long dress at the entrance of a dome. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Perfecting the feather look in the beautiful dress from Manish Malhotra's spring-summer collection! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Setting ethnic trends in another Manish Malhotra creation. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Colouring it bright for the night! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    High on glam for the night! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Shimmering in golden with gorgeous ladies. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Vision in white! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Bold in black! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Bonding with sister Khushi Kapoor in Indian look! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Slaying it in white with her family. (Source: Sridevi/Instagram)

    Keeping it classy in fur overcoats with mother Sridevi on snow-clad mountain peaks. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Getting fashion ready for spring! (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

    Serenading with her simplicity. (Source: Jhanvi Kapoor/Instagram)

