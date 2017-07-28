Happy birthday, Huma Qureshi: 10 times the Bollywood beauty showed us how to dress up curves

Huma Qureshi is not the one to be associated with the best of celeb fashion. The actress has had issues in the past and her list of faux pas is long but on her birthday, we have curated her top 10 looks when she actually taught us how to dress up curves.



Huma Qureshi in this hi-low sleeveless dress and a light lemon yellow floor-length jacket from Ritika Mirchandani looks absolutely stunning. The ensemble is just perfect for this season with the right amount of embellishments and embroidery on the jacket. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra paired it well with silver kohlapuris and a stunning diamond set from PC Jewellers. Make-up artist and hairstylist Rolika gave her a more natural look with kohl-rimmed eyes and shiny peachish-brown lips. Perfect for day wear, we say. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Huma Qureshi looked lovely in a mustard blouse, which she paired with black ikat print palazzo pants, both from Bungalow 8. To balance the look, celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra added a wide brown belt and brogues. Even her make-up was perfect with soft touches of pink and her tousled hairdo by Amit Thakur was quite apt for the outfit. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

We love this beautiful monochrome Manish Malhotra printed lehenga and black shoulder cut-out top on Huma Qureshi. She styled it well with sleek hair and oversized studs from Minerali Store. Beautiful, don’t you think? (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

When Huma Qureshi stepped out in a black ankle-length dress by Teatum Jones - a far cry from her usually vibrant wardrobe - she captivated everyone with its sheer loveliness. The actress teamed it with a white trench coat, and a pair of green stilettos from Unisa. The white coat is a beauty with colourful patches on it in shades of red and yellow. Even her hair was styled perfectly by Mira Parmar, in a chic half up-half down hairstyle. Glossy make-up and a quirky rectangular ring rounded her look. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/Huma Qureshi)

Huma Qureshi looked unbelievably adorable in this bright, cheery cold shoulder yellow dress from Asos. The pair of fuschia pink earrings from Crimson and the wispy hairdo only added to her appearance. Even those nude heels from Christian Louboutin were perfect. Just perfect! (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi was seen soaking in the sun in New York in a semi-sheer black top with floral prints from Only India. She kept it casual by teaming it with a pair of jeans from Levis. She did good. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi was seen stepping out in a blue, slit sleeve maxi dress by Hemant and Nandita, which she accessorised with H&M earrings and a pair of black gladiators by Koovs. We love how she styled her hair in a side-sweep and took the minimal make-up route. Casual, yet chic. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Huma Qureshi was spotted in a one-shouldered Mayyur Girotra gown featuring the designer’s signature floral embroidery. The actor finished her look with a serpent cuff and ring by Farah Khan Fine Jewellery and pink lips. She looked quite good, actually.

At a promotional event for her movie Partition 1947, Huma Qureshi was seen wearing this exquisite white chikan kurta, which she paired with a floral print palazzo by Dolly J, and can we say the actress looked absolutely ravishing. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Qureshi left her hair loose, with centre-parting, and minimal dewy faced make-up with a pop of pink offset the oversized earrings from Silver Streak that matched the florals in the palazzo and cuffs rounded off her look. We, for one, absolutely loved this look. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)