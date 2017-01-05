Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone! Our 10 favourite looks

When it comes to fashion and style Deepika Padukone has been riding high on a series of fashion perfect moments, both in India and abroad. Her Monisha Jaising military green gown for the MTV EMAs may have got her the title of Bollywood Blunder by one publication, but the rest of the fashion fraternity simply loved the look, and not to mention her emergence as the Indian version of Angelina Jolie’s ‘the leg’ stance. From her look at the EMAs to the lilac gown by Ralph and Russo at another awards show in Mumbai. She has ruled on and off ramps and stunned us by sporting various looks. Be it her chic look in western casuals or regal as her Padmavati look, she is nothing but a true fashion Diva. As the Piku actor turns 31, here are some of her best looks from the last year.

Even though it's been labelled as a ‘Bollywood blunder’ by an international publication, Indian designers have come out in support of Deepika Padukone for choosing a creation by Indian designer Monisha Jaisingh. At MTV EMA 2016, the actress was seen in a sky-high slit trail skirt, in a gorgeous swamp green, which she teamed with an embellished bodice and matching bomber jacket, a Balmain belt, fringe earrings by Valliyan by Nitya Arora, Misho rings and a pair of sexy black heels. (Source: Instagram/Monisha Jaisingh)

Deepika Padukone and her thigh-high slits very rarely go wrong, and if it's a Ralph & Russo gown, then there's no way one can really do. The grey gown looked stunning, and so did its wearer. Padukone opted to complete the look with sleek centre-parted hair, and a pair of strappy metallic sandals. Perfect! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One look at her and we know that no one does athleisure as well as Deepika Padukone! Recently, the actress was seen looking sexy as hell in a cropped bralette which she paired with slouchy pants and a bomber jacket. The all black look was complemented with a pair of Louboutins, layered gold necklace and a fierce red pout. We think celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani did a good job here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the trailer launch of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone was seen channelising some major Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) vibes in an all-black look. Even though the outfit was risqué, the cut-out body suit from La Senza accentuated her curves really well. The mesh panel leggings added an element of hotness to the already smouldering look. A sleek, centre-parting ponytail, a black choker and Zara boots complemented the outfit. Leading make-up and hair artist Daniel Bauer gave her a defined face with sharp winged eyeliner and bold brows. (Source: Instagram/Shaleen Nathani)

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a simple, self-coloured dress looking elegant yet sexy. For an appearance at The Live Laugh Love Foundation’s event – on the occasion of World Mental Health Day – Padukone was spotted in a slate-grey dress from H&M, which flared around her shin in the most elegant way. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani paired the look well with a pair of pumps from Christian Louboutin. Even her hair and make-up was perfect! Considering the event, we love how hairstylist Eric Vosburg went for a slightly conservative look with a simple half up-half down hairdo and make-up artist Puneet B Saini gave her a dewy sheen and soft pink lips. (Source: APH Images)

At the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016, the actor was spotted looking like a regal queen. No we are not kidding, she actually did in this avant-garde outfit by Sabyasachi. Complete with an eclectic mix of shimmer and print, a feathered neckline and embellished collar, Padukone made the look work for her.

Deepika Padukone looked lovely in a royal blue robed top and matching bottom set by Chloé which she paired with pumps from Christian Louboutin. The plunging neckline, the flowing hair and simple make-up accentuated her chic quotient, and though some may call it dressing-robe-inspired, if that’s how you looked in them, we bet you’d be wearing ‘em all the time! (Source: Instagram)

For the screening of Madaari, Deepika Padukone stepped out in Shift separates. Hair in a wispy top knot, the actor finished out the look with a pair of strappy heels. We are not sure if it would have looked as good on anyone else. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another amazing look from IIFA 2016. Deepika Padukone embodied boho chic when she stepped out in this dress by Chloe. The actor finished out her look with tan Schulz sandals and an up do. (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone stuns in this Falguni and Shane Peacock pink feathery gown.