In yet another rendezvous with distressed jeans, the actor was spotted wearing a graphic printed grey sleeveless top teamed with a pair of ripped denims. The Ivy Park printed top is comfy yet stylish and an ideal choice to wear during summers. You can recreate her outfit easily and can opt for it when going out for a brunch with your besties! Keeping her accessories minimal with dark sunglasses, a watch and white sneakers, the beauty rounded off her look with nude pink lips and wavy tresses. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)