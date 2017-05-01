Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here are our 7 favourite looks

Over the past year, Anushka Sharma has turned into quite a fashionista, experimenting with various looks. Here are seven from the 29-year-old's rather recent appearances that we loved.

When Anushka Sharma flaunted a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with much class and poise. With a black blouse on top and a sheer black choli embellished with gota work and a bold borderline. Allia Al Rufai kept the style simple and sober. Parted midway, her hair was tied in a sleek bun. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

When Sharma was seen rocking a skirt-and-a-top combo. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in a printed, halter-neck cold-shoulder top, which she paired with a blue and white stripe high-waisted, calf-length skirt, both from Hemant and Nandita. Tan and orange heels, cascading curls and nude make-up was what she opted for to complete the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sporting a glittery grey Diesel outfit, Anushka Sharma’s look is perfect for a disco ball. She wore it with simple grey peep-toe boots and matched it with black nail paint. Smokey eyes and nude lips done by celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini suited her well. Yianni Tsapatori gelled her hair together and kept the ends wavy. However, we think the hairstyle is a bit of a downer here. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Monochrome came up as a huge fashion trend last year, and it continues. Here we have Sharma looking like she meant business in a black-and-white embellished asymmetrical lapel shirt by Kanika Goyal Label for a TV show appearance. The actress, styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Anaita Shroff Adjania’s Style Cell, looked a far cry from her previous separates look at the Stardust Awards, and thank goodness for that. The embellishments on one side of the shirt gave a very modern and deconstructed feel to her overall look. She paired her shirt with sexy black crop pants from Zara. The actress left her mid-parted hair tied up and make-up minimal, letting her attire do all the talking. Adding to the bling quotient were her silver pumps! (Source: kanikagoyallabel/Instagram)

During the promotions of Phillauri, Sharma carried off a polka dot crop top and high-waisted, polka-dot wide pants from the House of Masaba. She accented her dress with pinkish brown sandals. The actress pulled it off with natural touch up and a half-Samurai style bun. She also wore a necklace with two pendants to complement her look. And let's not forget those killer toned abs! Wow! (anushkasharma/Instagram)

At Yuvraj Singh's star-studded wedding in Goa, the actress was seen in a beautiful black and gold Sabyasachi lehenga, which she complemented with chandelier earrings by Shillpa Purii and bangle by Johri by Amaze Jewels, a neat updo and a black bindi. Perfect! (Source: punjabdiaries/Instagram)