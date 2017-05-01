Latest News

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here are our 7 favourite looks

Published on May 1, 2017 3:25 pm
  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    Over the past year, Anushka Sharma has turned into quite a fashionista, experimenting with various looks. Here are seven from the 29-year-old's rather recent appearances that we loved.

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    When Anushka Sharma flaunted a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with much class and poise. With a black blouse on top and a sheer black choli embellished with gota work and a bold borderline. Allia Al Rufai kept the style simple and sober. Parted midway, her hair was tied in a sleek bun. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    When Sharma was seen rocking a skirt-and-a-top combo. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in a printed, halter-neck cold-shoulder top, which she paired with a blue and white stripe high-waisted, calf-length skirt, both from Hemant and Nandita. Tan and orange heels, cascading curls and nude make-up was what she opted for to complete the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    Sporting a glittery grey Diesel outfit, Anushka Sharma’s look is perfect for a disco ball. She wore it with simple grey peep-toe boots and matched it with black nail paint. Smokey eyes and nude lips done by celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini suited her well. Yianni Tsapatori gelled her hair together and kept the ends wavy. However, we think the hairstyle is a bit of a downer here. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    Monochrome came up as a huge fashion trend last year, and it continues. Here we have Sharma looking like she meant business in a black-and-white embellished asymmetrical lapel shirt by Kanika Goyal Label for a TV show appearance. The actress, styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Anaita Shroff Adjania’s Style Cell, looked a far cry from her previous separates look at the Stardust Awards, and thank goodness for that. The embellishments on one side of the shirt gave a very modern and deconstructed feel to her overall look. She paired her shirt with sexy black crop pants from Zara. The actress left her mid-parted hair tied up and make-up minimal, letting her attire do all the talking. Adding to the bling quotient were her silver pumps! (Source: kanikagoyallabel/Instagram)

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    During the promotions of Phillauri, Sharma carried off a polka dot crop top and high-waisted, polka-dot wide pants from the House of Masaba. She accented her dress with pinkish brown sandals. The actress pulled it off with natural touch up and a half-Samurai style bun. She also wore a necklace with two pendants to complement her look. And let's not forget those killer toned abs! Wow! (anushkasharma/Instagram)

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    At Yuvraj Singh's star-studded wedding in Goa, the actress was seen in a beautiful black and gold Sabyasachi lehenga, which she complemented with chandelier earrings by Shillpa Purii and bangle by Johri by Amaze Jewels, a neat updo and a black bindi. Perfect! (Source: punjabdiaries/Instagram)

  • anushka sharma, anushka sharma birthday, anushka sharma style, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma bollywood fashion, bollywood fashion, bollywood style, indian express, indian express news

    She even rocked a pantsuit look. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who is popularly known as Deepika Padukone‘s stylist, worked her magic on Sharma. The shiny pantsuit was paired with the pastel velvet tank from H&M and a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity make-up artist, Vardan Nayak gave her a natural look and bouncy waves. We think she looked lovely! (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express