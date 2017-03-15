Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt: 10 cute looks of the bubbly actor we love

Alia Bhatt has won hearts not just on the silver screen but even beyond it. With powerful performances in films like Highway and Udta Punjab, the versatile actor has left a great impact in the minds of the audience. The bubbly young actor has had a phenomenal year, last year and has been bagging all awards for her hard-hitting role in Udta Punjab. Not just on screen, she has graced many magazine covers, and gave us some serious fashion goals. As the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor turns 24 today, here are some of her best looks that she rocked in 2017 so far.

For Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotions, keeping up with her character, the actor sported many cute and casual looks. But even when she decided to add some drama to her style and looks she did it in style. In this red gown worn during film promotion she made all skip a heart beat as she twirled and looked nothing less than a princess. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala’s daughter’s wedding reception Alia Bhatt looked pretty in an off-shoulder top and an embroidered lehenga skirt by designer Manish Malhotra. Dainty jewellery, understated make-up and gorgeously tousled hair rounded the look. Her minimalist make-up looks at parties is something to root for. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Udta Punjab actor Alia Bhatt wore a blush pink gown by Prabal Gurung for the Filmfare Awards this year. Not only did the actor win the big award for the best actor (female) for her performance in Udta Punjab, she stole the heart in the flowing gown. The diva looked like Disney princess and mesmerised all. (Source: Filmfare/ Twitter)

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a beautiful summery number by Swati Vijaivargie for her recent film promotion and just just fell in love with the pristine look. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the cold-shoulder printed outfit did justice to her petite frame. Nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha rounded off her look. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Not in the mood to dress up but still have a party to attend? We reckon you take inspiration from the bubbly actress, Alia Bhatt. Pair the cute statement sleeves dress with white sneakers, and a schoolgirl-inspired half-side-ponytail and you are good to go. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

We loved it when Alia Bhatt opted for a fusion look in a pink button-down which she teamed with a pair of bright yellow pants, both from Raw Mango. She complemented her look with a pair of Amrapali earrings. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this sexy number by designer Manish Malhotra at his 50th birthday party. The sequin blazer dress was perfect for the season and she did really well by complementing it with a sleek middle-parted updo, smokey eyes and triple-strap gold sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her casual looks for the Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotion has given everyone style goals. e. When she appeared in a denim dress at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda festival earlier last month, we looked the everyday look. Paring it up with silver sneakers, this is a dream look for any college student.

Bhatt looked lovely in black Manish Malhotra separates, and was a vision to behold at the Mirchi Music Awards 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For her appearance in Koffee with Karan the actor wore a white pantsuit and make a rocked the serious look. Making a sexy, yet powerful statement Alia Bhatt opted for a messy hairdo instead of a sleek one and looked quite sensuous. (Source: Instagram/Puneet B Saini)