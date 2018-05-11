1 / 8

Though Adah Sharma is not particularly known for her fashion choices, she manages to grab attention with her (hard to miss) dramatic ensembles and unconventional cosmetic choices. Be it her bubble-gum pink hair or the 'very' noticeable winged eyeliner, the actor does leave the shutterbugs clicking. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you some of the actor's most interesting curations, where she channelled some 'filmy' style in her personal statements.



Pulling off a tricky bubble-gum pink hair colour like a pro, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor reminded us of Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan, who is known for her quirky hair colours and sartorial choices. For the appearance at the Femina Beauty Awards, she picked a black mini dress from Zoomberg, featuring a plunging neckline with criss-cross detailing and gold embossed angel wings, which she teamed with open-toe, denim knee-length booties from Topshop. A casually thrown over distressed denim jacket by River Island added to the charm. (Source: adah_ki_adah/ Instagram)