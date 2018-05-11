Happy Birthday, Adah Sharma: A look at how the actor channels ‘filmy style’ in her wardrobe
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Twenty years ago the earth shook, and India became a nuclear power
- Modi in Nepal LIVE Updates: PM, Oli flag off bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya
- Govt said buy VVPATs from private sector, Election Commission said no, will hurt public faith
- SC collegium meets today, Justice Joseph’s returned file on its table
- Karnataka Elections: Siddaramaiah leaves one of his two seats for last dash
- EntertainmentRaazi movie review: A film like Raazi needs to be made
- EntertainmentRaazi movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat grace the red carpet at Cannes 2018
- EntertainmentNewlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja paint the internet red with these photos
- SportsIPL 2018 Live, RR vs CSK Match 43 in Jaipur
- Sports'Pant was superb, SRH bowling not poor'
- SportsRishabh Pant can, Delhi Daredevils can’t
- TechnologyApple Watch 3 LTE first impressions: A mirror of your phone, without your phone
- TechnologyTakeaways from Google I/O 2018: Learn to live with Artificial Intelligence
- TechnologyGoogle to launch Pixel-branded smartwatch later this year: Report
- LifestyleFrom sherbets from summer blossoms to banana flower stir-fries the floral bouquet on Indian cuisines plates are only getting more colourful
Advertisement