Disney princesses are often the inspiration for endless fashion and beauty ideas. Be it a birthday party or a prom night, the love for transforming into Cinderella or Snow White can overshadow flaunting any other designer ensemble. A model and make-up artist from Cary, North Carolina, Hamel Patel showcased her fondness for Disney Princesses by recreating the looks. To give her 37,000 followers on Instagram a delightful treat, she posted fresh looks of all her childhood favourites with a touch of desi tadka. Using her dazzling costumes, clever props, and hypnotizing makeup, Patel transformed herself into each of the characters.



Here is a look of Ariel from The Little Mermaid. The fork detailing in her hairdo gives it a quirky touch. (Source: hamelpatel_/Instagram)