Gudi Padwa 2017: Here’s how Maharashtra is gearing up for the festival

Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadhi in Telugu, is a Hindu festival, celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month to mark the beginning of New Year as per a Shalivahan Shaka. Widely celebrated in Maharashtra people dress in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa. The occasion is also considered as a mean to celebrate good harvest. This is also the time when mangoes and fruits are harvested, thus being an integral part of the festivity. One of the first things that are eaten on Gudi Padwa is a paste of neem and jaggery. People make the Gudi with the help of a wooden stick and put a silk shawl, silver kalash is overturned and placed on it, and do the ‘puja’ with haldi, kumkum and flowers. Traditionally people make and eat saakar bhaat (sugar rice) on the day. This year the festival will be celebrated on March 29. Here’s how people in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra are preparing for the gala event. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)