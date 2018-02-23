1 / 12

Alessandro Michele of Italian fashion house Gucci set the show at the Milan Fashion Week 2018, in a mock operating room, complete with (unused) surgical tables and overhead lamps. The reference, he said, was to the surgical precision with which he approaches his craft. In a spookier surgical/Frankenstein reference, two models for Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection carried replicas of their own heads in their hands. So it was perhaps a warm, fuzzy moment when a man in a long black skirt and jacket covered with crystals, carried a pet dragon, of plastic. (Source: Reuters)