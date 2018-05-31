1 / 7

For Gucci's 2019 cruise show, the high-end brand picked a dramatic setting at a Roman cemetery that is now a promenade. Designer Alessandro Michele blended the brand's now-recognisable gothic styles into street-style friendly pieces. For their more extravagant clientele, Gucci threw in a generous splash of crepes and silks. Models showcased the creations walking on the makeshift ramp that was split by treacherous tongues of flames. Overall, the tone and setting were spooky and hair-raising. Check out the highlights of Gucci's 2019 Resort collection here. (Source: AP)