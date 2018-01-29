1 / 15

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards were the highlight of the night of January 28 with many stars turning up for the prestigious event. The red carpet saw many fashionistas and celebs making interesting style statements. While some like Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus got us hooked to their ensembles, others left us disappointed with their boring outfits. Nevertheless, the starry night was not short of glamour and we have pictures of the best and the worst dressed celebs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Check them out here. (Source: AP, Reuters)