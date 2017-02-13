Grammy Awards 2017: Most bizarre dressed celebrities at the show

The 59th Grammy Awards saw powerful performances by a glowing Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, but what the prestigious awards' night also saw are a handful of bizarre turnouts. Yes, the red carpet appearances of celebrities were closely gauged, and there were some that quite caught the attention. The Girl Crush artist came dressed up in balloons, while Lady Gaga's feather and sheer ensemble quite upped the outrageous element. CeeLo Green came dressed up as his alter ego and Joy Villa decided to make a rather obvious political statement. Click through to see more pictures of the most bizarrely dressed celebrities from the Grammys 2017

Lady Gaga's shiny leather ensemble was not any different from her former public appearances — outrageous and daring, to say the least. Her Alex Ulichny attire was complete with feather embellishments and sheer. (Source: Reuters)

25-year-old Joy Villa decided to show her support to Donald Trump, the US President at the Grammys' red carpet. Making a strong and a rather obvious political statement, Villa wore a red, white and blue dress embelellished with Trump's campaign slogan 'Make America Great Again' and his name in silver letters at the bottom. (Source: Reuters)

CeeLo Green came dressed as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson. The singer and rapper, came covered in gold, literally, from head-to-toe, securing him a sure spot on the bizarre dressed list. (source: AP)

Girl Crush artist turned up at the prestigious awards show as a giant ball pit! Her skirt had little colourful balloons on them which she teamed with a matching clutch, and looked more than a little out of place. (Source: Reuters)

As much as Katy Perry's rose gold Tom Ford dress looked a stunner from waist up, the outfit looked like a mass of feathers around her hips, making the ensemble look rather unflattering. (Source: Reuters)