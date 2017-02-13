Grammy Awards 2017: Best and worst dressed celebrities at the red carpet

The 2017 Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Petty etc., bringing up the glamour quotient at the red carpet. While a pregnant and glowing Beyoncé stunned everybody with her performance on stage, the red carpet saw quite a number of head turners too. Many including Adele, Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen made news for their absolutely stunning appearances, Lady Gaga did what she did the best — be her outrageous self. Others like Katy Perry failed to impress, while Girl Crush artist and CeeLo Green's red carpet appearances might go down in history as strictly 'worst dressed'. Joy Villa used the prestigious awards' show red carpet to make a strong (and obvious) political statement that we aren't sure will go down well with many. Click through to see pictures of the best and the worst dressed from the 59th Grammy Awards red carpet.



Best Dressed: In picture, Adele was an absolute stunner in her green Givenchy dress, and easily one of the best dressed at the red carpet of the 2017 Grammy Awards. (Source: Reuters)

Best Dressed: Rihanna upped the swag quotient on the red carpet as she coolly sipped from her jewelled flask and made quite the diva appearance in an Armani Privé outfit — a bright sparkling orange halter top, drawing the focus to her fierce tattoos, that she paired with a full black ruffled silk organza skirt. (Source: Reuters)

Best Dressed: Chrissy Teigen's red carpet appearance was a mix of sexy and elegant as she wore a strappy cutout sheer gown. (Source: Reuters)

Best Dressed: Jennifer Lopez's candy pink ensemble from the Ralph & Russo’s Spring 2017 couture collection turned heads. She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted the attire that did absolute justice to her curvaceous figure. (Source: Reuters)

Best Dressed: Heidi Klum wore short silver Philipp Plein number that was easy on the eyes, basic and added just the bling to the red carpet. (Source: Reuters)

Best Dressed: Carrie Underwood looked fiercely stunning in her hot red Elie Madi dress. (Source: Reuters)

Worst Dressed: Elle King in a Teuta Matoshi dress looked not very red carpet ready in her floral ensemble, thus securing an easy spot on the worst dressed list. (Source: Reuters)

Worst Dressed: Jacqueline Van Bierk basically decided to remind people of the time of CDs and decided to do that by sewing them on to her dress, looking rather kitschy. (Source: Reuters)

Worst Dressed: Girl Crush artist turned up at the prestigious awards show as a giant ball pit! Her skirt had little colourful balloons on them which she teamed with a matching clutch, and looked more than a little out of place. (Source: Reuters)

Worst Dressed: As much as Katy Perry's rose gold Tom Ford dress looked a stunner from waist up, the outfit looked like a mass of feathers around her hips, making the ensemble look rather unflattering. (Source: Reuters)

Worst Dressed: Lady Gaga's biker chic outfit did not really make a mark on the red carpet, other than bringing up the outrageous element. Her Alex Ulichny attire, complete with feather embellishments and sheer seemed a little over the top.