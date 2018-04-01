1 / 11

GQ Style Awards 2018, as it has always been, was a star-studded affair this time. From Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Rahul Khanna, the event saw stars at their stylish best pose for the shutterbugs. While Bhatt looked pretty in pink, Huma Qureshi showed us how to add quirk up an otherwise boring black number. While Khanna chose to keep it basic and conventional in a tux look, Purab Kohli joined the league of male actors acing androgynous fashion. Scroll down to see more pictures and decide for yourself whose look was a fashion faux pas and whose was a hands-down winner. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)