GQ Best Dressed 2017 red carpet: Shraddha Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Arjun Kapoor up the style quotient

The eighth edition of the GQ Best Dressed Awards was a star-studded event with some of the most stylish and glamorous celebrities of the Indian film industry making an appearance on June 3. With the men looking absolutely dapper with some interesting ensembles, the women came dressed to the nines, of course. Click through for some of our favourites to grace the red carpet Saturday evening.

Yami Gautam looked lovely in this Nupur Kanoi dress kaftan-inspired dress with geometrical patterns.

Radhika Apte look sensuous but a bit out of place in this lingerie-inspired Boohoo velvet with lace trims dress for the night. We loved the golden colour on her, though.

Karan Tacker looked dapper in this Prima Czar suit with the interesting splatter pattern on one side.

Varun Dhawan's military-influenced jacket by DSQUARED2 had everyone talking. He paired it with G-Star RAW jeans, a black tee from The Collective and Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Adah Sharma looked stunning in an elaborate fuschia gown from Label D by Dimple Shroff, which she paired with nude pumps from Hugo Boss.

Sayani Gupta looked pretty as a princess in this satin Nishka Lulla hi-lo dress.

Arjun Kapoor was all buffed and handsome in this Siddartha Tytler grey-black cotton jacket.

Kanishtha Dhankhar was a vision in this light pink Atsu couture dress with a Kimono-styled bow-belt.

Prachi Desai also sported an interesting black ensemble with white trimmings from Atsu couture.

Shruti Hassan, who made quite a splash at Cannes this year, was seen in this daring Swapnil Shinde outfit with a thigh-high split. We love the fierce look on her.

Shraddha Kapoor gave out Goth vibes in this sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla LBD, which she teamed with fishnet stockings and Christian Louboutin animal-print pumps.