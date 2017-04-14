Good Friday 2017: Here’s how Christians around the world are observing the holy day

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Christians around the world observe this day with great humility and reverence. Also known as Great Friday, Holy Friday or Black Friday, many Christians spend the day fasting and is a day of mourning. This year the festival will be observed on April 14. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Ruben Enaje, 57, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 31st time, grimaces in pain as he was nailed on a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in Cutud village, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines April 14, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Brendan Paul, center, plays the part of Jesus as parishioners from the Wesley Mission re-enact journey of the cross procession on Good Friday in Sydney. (Source: AP)

Filipino penitents are seen nailed to the wooden crosses during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in San Juan village, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. (Source: Reuters)

Penitents from 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' or 'Good Dead Christ' brotherhood carry a wooden image representing Jesus Christ as they take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain. (source: AP)