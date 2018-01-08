1 / 20

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards saw stars decending to the prestigious event alright, but unlike star-studded events in general, this was anything but a luxurious splash of colours, and for a reason so. Wearing black, Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Gald Gadot, among a lot of others, stood in solidarity against sexual harassment and other forms of sexism and gendered discrimination including unequal wages at the Golden Globes 2018. “We feel emboldened in this particular moment to stand together … in a thick black line,” Meryl Streep said referring to the collective decision to wear black during a red carpet interview. Many actresses had come together to form an activist group called 'Time's Up' to strengthen their voices and render their support to the ones who have come forward to share their terrible experiences. Although the prestigious red carpet looked like a sea of black, many celebs, nevertheless, managed to jazz up their outfits, while keeping the essence in tact. Scroll down to see more. (Source: Photo by AP)