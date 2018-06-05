1 / 9

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards unfolded at the Brooklyn Museum, New York last evening and witnessed the crème de la crème of fashion, including Gigi Hadid, Donatella Versace, and half of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gracing the event. Here's a look at all the stunning outfits from the evening.



Gigi Hadid seems to be in love with the pulsating race track inspired fashion. After leaving onlookers gaping with her stunning catwalk in a Tommy Hilfiger race track inspired outfit at the Milan Fashion Week, the supermodel once again set hearts racing at the CFDA awards. She wore a rainbow-coloured jumpsuit. Obviously, there was no playing it safe for Hadid, who made sure she grabbed eyeballs with her bold red lips and EF earrings. (Source: AP)