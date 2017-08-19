Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Take a look at these gorgeous Ganesh idols in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated to worship Lord Ganesh ahead of the Diwali festivities. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

Huge statue of Lord Shiva is kept outsdie the Ganesh Pandal in prepartion for Ganesh festival at Modi street, Fort, Mumbai, on Wednesday, August 16. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Ganesh Chaturthi is immensely popular in the state of Maharashtra. Special preparations are made to celebrate this festivals across the state. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

Lord Shiva is considered the father of Lord Ganesh, who had cut off the latter's nose and then replaced it with an elephant's head. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Nanaji Vedak, popularly known as 'Nana' who designs jewellery for the Ganpati Idols for various Ganesh Utsav Mandals in Mumbai city, displays a crown at Girgaum on Thursday, August 17. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)