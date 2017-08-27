Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Stunning photos of Ganpati visarjan across India

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is a 10-day-festival celebrated to mark the birth of the god, Ganesha, son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. This year, it started on August 25. The elephant-headed god is celebrated as the deity of all beginnings and is worshiped at the start of any ritual or ceremony as he is known to ward off evil, remove obstacles and bring prosperity. This popularity of the festival brings together people of all class, caste and religion celebrating Ganesha’s birth. Celebrated mainly in the western Indian region of Maharashtra and Gujarat, many community groups and even individuals bring the idol home and worship him. After that, the idol is then immersed into the river/sea as a means of saying goodbye for another year.



A volunteer jumps to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha in the river Sabarmati during Ganesh Chaturthi in Ahmadabad, on August 26.(Source: AP)

Depending on the family/group, the Ganesha idol is immersed on various days. Here we have a one-and-a-half day Ganpati Visarjan in progress at Versova beach in Mumbai suburb. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Ganesh immersion in Ganesh Ghat, Kalyan Creek, Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

More shots of the Ganesh idol being immersed in the water at Versova Beach in Mumbai suburb on August 26. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Devotees dance as they carry an idol of Ganesha to immerse in an artificial pond near river Sabarmati during Ganesh Chaturthi in Ahmadabad, on August 26. (Source: AP)

A volunteer carries idols of Ganesha on a makeshift raft to immerse in an artificial pond near the river Sabarmati in Ahmadabad, on August 26. (Source: AP)

After a day-and-a-half of worship, devotees carry a Lord Ganesha idol for immersion at Dadar Chowpati in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: PTI)