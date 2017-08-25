Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: From watermelon to hay; Ganpati Bappa to come in all forms this year

The life-size idols of Lord Ganesha, the gravity-defying dance moves by followers on the streets, and the general madness surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi always gets us excited. This year, the grand 10-day celebrations will begin on August 25 with the Isthapana of the Ganesh idols and will end on September 5 with the Ganpati Visarjan. Let's take a look at few of the beautiful and unusual Ganesha idols of 2017. (Source: PTI)

A giant idol of Lord Ganesha made of hay at a Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai. (Source: PTI)

At Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal in Malad (West), old 1 paisa coins are used to decorate the Ganpati idol made out of cardboard. To make the eco-friendly idol more than 24000 coins were procured from parts of Gujarat and Mumbai for this special occassion. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Special Ganpati idol made from 70kg Chocolate at Tulsiwadi Ganesh Utsav Mandal at Girgaum. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A Ganpati idol is decorated with pasta at Shyam Nirmal Mitra Mandal in Malad (West). (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Devotees offer prayers to a giant idol of Lord Ganesha made up of watermelons on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai. (Source: PTI)

A Ganesha idol made of home appliances.

Devotess offer prayers before a giant Ganesha idol, claimed to be one of the tallest such idols in Asia, on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi at Puliyakulam Ganapathy temple in Coimbatore. (Source: PTI)

One of the popular Ganesh utsav mandal in Mumbai, the Chinchpokli Chintamani unveiled the Ganesh idol on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is their 98th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The volunteers polish the feet of Ganesha made of gold to be attached to the idol. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Hundreds of devotees flock the mandap every year to see the magnificient idol. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A vendor selling Lord Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Puja in Lucknow on Thursday. This year the 10-day festival is going to begin on August 25 and end on September 5. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Woman give final touches to Ganesh Idols on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi at Lalbaug on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A young boy carries a Ganpati idol on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi at Lalbaug, Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Kolkata's iconic Kumortulli on the eve of Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. Idols being loaded on a van to be trasported to a pandal from the artist's workshop. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

A family taking home idol of Lord Ganesha on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi at Chinchpokli. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, idols being transported from Gulbai Tekra locality in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Source: Express photo Javed Raja)

People on shopping spree at Dadar as the city prepares for the Ganpati festival. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

On the eve of Ganesh Puja, artsan gives final touches to the idols in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Ganesha idol being loaded on a long distance train to Navsari, Gujarat for the Ganesh Chathurthi from Bombay Central station in Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

First look of Lalbaug ka Raja, the Ganpati idol for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi at the iconic Lalbaug area in Mumbai. (Express photos by Prashant Nadkar)

As the countdown for Ganesh Chaturthi - on August 25 - starts, Ganesha idols are being ferried in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday. (Express Photo Javed Raja)

A Ganesha idol is carried to a Pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug by the Ganesh Mandal. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The festival will be celebrated across Mumbai with much fanfare and fervour. (Sunday Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival of Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Seen here is a Ganesha idol mounted on a Hanuman idol. Environmentalists have often expressed concerns regarding the use of chemicals and plastics in the idols and props as these add to pollution after the puja is done. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

On the last day of the festival, the idol is taken across the city in a procession marked by celebrations and immersed in the sea. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar

Countless Bollywood films have scenes depicting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, such as Agneepath, Vaastav, Don, etc. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated to worship Lord Ganesh ahead of the Diwali festivities. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

A Ganesh Mandal in Andheri welcomes the arrival of Lord Ganesh in style. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

The Ganpati idol, made of eco-friendly material, was on its way to the pandal on Saturday. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

A Ganesha idol is loaded on a long-distance train to Navsari, Gujarat, for Ganesh Chaturthi which will begin on August 25, from Bombay Central station on Sunday. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Nanaji Vedak, popularly known as Nana, who designs the jewellery for the Ganpati idols for various Ganesh Utsav Mandals in Mumbai, displays his jewellery collection at Girgaum on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Huge statue of Lord Shiva is kept outsdie the Ganesh Pandal in prepartion for Ganesh festival at Modi street, Fort, Mumbai, on Wednesday, August 16. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Ganesh Chaturthi is immensely popular in the state of Maharashtra. Special preparations are made to celebrate this festivals across the state. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

Lord Shiva is considered the father of Lord Ganesh, who had cut off the latter's nose and then replaced it with an elephant's head. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Nanaji Vedak, popularly known as 'Nana' who designs jewellery for the Ganpati Idols for various Ganesh Utsav Mandals in Mumbai city, displays a crown at Girgaum on Thursday, August 17. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Members of Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal of Sector 17, Vashi, get a Ganesha idol through the Vashi creek bridge on Friday, August 18. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

Lalan Shah, a Chartered accountant turned home baker who makes special Modak for Ganpati by giving special chocolate flavors to traditional rice dumpling. She works at her family home kitchen in Fort Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)