With HBO announcing the return of hit TV show, Game of Thrones, fans around the world are super excited for the eighth and final season that will premier in 2019. While it is an exhilarating news, the long wait for their favourite show is quite taxing. So, here is something that will cheer up the GOT fans. Can you imagine living in the set of your beloved show built with ice and natural crystals? Yes, you can now spend the frosty season in a Westeros-inspired Snow Village. (Source: lindadeegotmebanned/ Imgur)