White raisins are very common, but have you ever heard of black raisins? Made from dried grapes, black raisins have a very sugary taste and a juicy flavour. But more than satisfying your sweet tooth, it has immense health benefits. From reducing hair loss, eliminating impurities from blood, reducing high blood pressure to keeping anemia at bay, black raisins are a wonderful additon to your diet as it contains natural anti-oxidants and are rich in iron. Include a handful of black raisins in your everyday breakfast for faster results.



Here are 7 amazing benefits of the fruit: (Source: Thinkstock Images)