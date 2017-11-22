1 / 10

Did you know that white tea is extracted from the same plant as green tea but it has more benefits and nutrients than the latter? Available in four types: Ceylon, African, Darjeeling and Assam, it is rare and expensive. Let's take a look at why it's good for your health.



First things first, it contains antioxidants, which helps in lowering cholesterol and boosts cardiovascular health. It also reduces the risk of cancer and arthritis and treats skin conditions like dandruff, psoriasis and eczema.(Source: Thinkstock photos)