1 / 25

When it comes to fashion, 2017 had many high points. Be it the seeing the first hijab-wearing model grace the cover of a magazine or former supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Carla Bruni coming together after many years for veteran designer Versace. We were also awed by Chanel's grand Paris Fashion Show and Cara Delvingne giving us strong fashion goals with her edgy bald look at the Met Gala this year. As a wrap-up to the year, Reuters photographers have chosen as some of their best and/or favourite shots. Take a look.



Former top models (from left) Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on September 22, 2017. (Source: Reuters)