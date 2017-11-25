1 / 10

Avocados are pear-shaped fruits that contain a lot of vital vitamins like A, B, C, E, K and minerals such as copper, iron, potassium and magnesium. It also comprises of essential proteins and fibres that are beneficial in eliminating a lot of health problems. These days, it's been termed as a superfood, which is not really surprising given its health benefits.



Did you know that the oil extracted from this fruit is beneficial in treating psoriasis, eczema and any skin-related diseases. (Source: Pixabay)