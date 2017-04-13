Mind your manners: Weird dining etiquettes around the world

India is blessed with a variety of cuisines in different states. But, when you step out of the country, the myriad munchies and recipes will blow your mind. And, what's more peculiar is the dining etiquettes or food habits set around the world. From unique ways of using the cutlery to asking for ingredients to garnish a dish — it all makes table manners an interesting affair! So, before you pack up your bags to travel to a new destination, here's all you need to keep in mind while gorging on a dish at a restaurant or bar. (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)