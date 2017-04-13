Latest News

Mind your manners: Weird dining etiquettes around the world

Updated on April 13, 2017 3:59 pm
  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    India is blessed with a variety of cuisines in different states. But, when you step out of the country, the myriad munchies and recipes will blow your mind. And, what's more peculiar is the dining etiquettes or food habits set around the world. From unique ways of using the cutlery to asking for ingredients to garnish a dish — it all makes table manners an interesting affair! So, before you pack up your bags to travel to a new destination, here's all you need to keep in mind while gorging on a dish at a restaurant or bar. (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Japan: How to stick chopsticks? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Russia: Where to place your hands? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Nepal: Don't shout out loud! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    China: Keep your burping game on! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Scotland: Never slurp the soup! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Italy: Dine with wine! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Kuwait: No left, only right! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Mexico: Know how to eat Tacos! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    France: Dread the bread! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Saudi Arabia: Smell the coffee! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Tanzania: Late comers are welcome! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    England: Banana spree! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

  • dining, dining habits around the world, dining habits in different countries. dining around the globe, dine and wine, dining etiquette, dining etiquettes around the world, dining table manners, table manners, follow the right table manners, dining etiquette japan, dining etiquette kuwait, dining etiquette nepal, dining etiquette russia, dining etiquette england, dining etiquette italy, dining etiquette saudi arabia, dining etiquette scotland, dining etiquette france, dining etiquette mexico, dining etiquette tanzania, dining etiquette portugal, food, food habits, food dine and wine, food table manners, food around the world, food habits around the world, food travel, travel food habits, travel goals, foodie, food lovers, foodgasm, food habits, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

    Portugal: Say no to seasoning! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express