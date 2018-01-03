6 / 12

LOVE AND ROMANCE: You should be getting out and about, enjoying yourself and making useful contacts for the future. With Jupiter — planet of good fortune — so prominent, you can hardly fail to try your best on all relationships and there is an excellent chance of success. One word of warning though — do not put too huge demands on partners that they cannot be fulfilled. By the middle of the year you should notice a distinct improvement in your social situation, perhaps because you would be in a much more confident and happy to stand up for yourself. Later in the year, romance will be based around home — entertaining, with old friends who are more like part of the family appearing on the scene. Click here for your full annual 2018 horoscope