1 / 8

Beginning of the year usually brings with it a whole host of award nights, and if there is one place off the runway where the eyes must be trained to catch the latest in fashion, then it is the red carpet appearances of our favourite stars at these galas. And the Filmfare Awards this Saturday (January 20) night was one such occasion that saw the crème de la crème of Bollywood descend in all its finery. From reigning Miss World Manushi Chhillar in a red Sonaakshi Raaj gown to Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt taking our breath away in princess gowns, the glamour quotient was really high in Mumbai. Take a look at some of the best and worst dressed celebrities from the evening, and what they were wearing. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)