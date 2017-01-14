Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: High-slits and bold gowns rule Filmfare 2017 red carpets

Its India biggest award aka Indian Oscars and Bollywood celebs graced the occasion in style. At the Filmfare Award 2017, the entire B-town is turned out in full galore in sporting bold cuts and high-slit dresses, and sheer gowns. The 2016 Filmfare held no shortage of stunning red carpet fashion, which were complemented by equally gorgeous hair and makeup. Here are very best beauty moments from the Filmfare Awards this year.

Shilpa Shetty dazzled at the award ceremony wearing a high-slit Manish Malhotra golden gown.

Diwale star Kriti Sanon mesmerised us with her high-slit black Shehla Khan outfit.

Sporting a shiny bronze Lame gown by Nikhil Thampi, Kalki Koechlin was a stunner at the show sporting a deep plunged neckline.

Bollywood's style icon and Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor looked sensuous in this translucent white Elie Saab dress.

Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at the Filmfare 2017 in this black Hema Kaul dress.

In an one-shoulder silver sheer gown Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a true diva in a Ali Younes couture.

Evelyn Sharma looked pretty in this Sharnita Nandwana off-shoulder sheer gown.

Parineeta Chopra looked like a Disney princess in this fuchia gown by Mark Bumgarner.

VJ Anusha rocked in a monochrome dress.

Mahenjodaro actor Pooja Hegde too shimmered in a off-shoulder black gown.

Bollywood beauty Sridevi too chose black for the Filmfare night. The English Vinlish actor looked amazing in a flowing sheer gown.