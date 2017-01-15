Sonam Kapoor, Frieda Pinto, Pooja Hegde: Best and worst dressed Bollywood divas at Filmfare Awards 2017

Dazzling onlookers with glitz and glamour on the red carpet, Bollywood celebs stepped out in style at the 62nd Filmfare Awards. From thigh-high slit gowns and sweeping dresses to flaunting monochromes and floral embroidery, B-town actresses made fashion statements in bolder, saucier and racier designer wears. While most of them carried themselves with confidence, elegance and poise, a few fell flat. Here are best and worst dressed Bollywood divas from the Filmfare Awards red carpet this year. (Source: Instagram)

Miss: Frieda Pinto opted for a shimmery Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna dress for the Filmfare Awards red carpet. With her hair tied back in a pony, she looked plain Jane at the starry show. Her footwear and hand clutch do nothing to accentuate her style. Sparkling zig-zag patterns do not quite go with the peach cocktail dress. (Photo: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Miss: Designed in Queen Elizabethian-style, Neha Dhupia wore a monochrome gown with a giant pussy bow covering her neck. With hair tightly tied back in a bun and smoky eye make-up, she accessorised her look with a black Chanel handbag and bracelets, rings, neck pieces from Anmol Jewellers. The actress does not impress her slightly overdone Chola designer wear. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Hit: Glistening in pearls, Pooja Hegde donned a strapless black velvet gown designed by Ali Younes. Intricately sequinned with shimmery pearls below her waist, her dress worked magic for the evening. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, Hegde looked elegant and classy. She accentuated her gown with minimalist jewellery by Minawala Jewellers. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Hit: Looking fresh as a flower on the red carpet, Preity Zinta wore a yellow one-shoulder gown designed by Vidhi Wadhwani. The edgy silhouettes of her designer wear stood out at the starry night. Accessorising with a ring, long earrings and a slight blush around her dimples, the actress nailed the look. (Source: Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram)

Miss: Richa Chadda wore a skin-hugging gown designed by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Too flashy and gawdy, her designer wear didn't look good on her. Moreover, her hair and make-up were a disaster. (Source: Jet Gems/Instagram)

Miss: Dressed in a cherry red one-shoulder gown by Manish Malhotra, Shamita Shetty failed to impress at the Filmfare Awards. The netted pattern looks dull and boring. Moreover, her hairstyle doesn't match her look and golden heels do nothing to lift her fashion quotient. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Hit: Dressed in a Nicolas Jebran designer gown, Disha Patani donned a bold look, flaunting her cleavage. The leggy lass was a stunner in all-black. The wavy curls complemented her look and she wore a black Intoto footwear with her dress. While her choice of heels could have been better, her sassy dress stole the show. (Source: Disha Patani/Facebook)

Miss: Styled in a gorgeous monochromatic gown, Anusha Dandekar doesn't quite nail the dress. While her dress is amazing, her over-the-top make-up spoils the look entirely. (Source: Filmfare/Twitter)

Hit: Looking stunning in baby pink, Parineeti Chopra flaunted an off-shoulder gown designed by Mark Bumgarner. Her white pearl earrings and solitaire perfectly complement her dress. With her neatly straightened hair, she looks bubbly and beautiful. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Hit: Looking like a fairy, Swara Bhaskar dazzled at the Filmfare Awards in her flowy white gown designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The actress made a style statement on the red carpet with Ghanasingh Be True accessories that add to her lovely look. (Source: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram)

Miss: Bhumi Pednekar failed to hit the right accents in her cut-out black gown from Hemakaul fashion label. Revealing her waist, the dress was ill-fitting and unflattering to the otherwise stylish actress. Not just that, her hair looks messy and her shiny green Jimmy Choo clutch - though otherwise a great piece - is a clear no-no with the dress. (Source:

Hit: Looking like a dream in her svelte figure and golden high-slit gown designed by Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty stole the limelight at the awards show. Accentuating her fashion statement with long Mehernosh Heeramaneck golden earrings, pointed heels by Oscar de la Renta and a confident smile, Shetty stood out in style as she always does. (Source: Filmfare/Twitter)