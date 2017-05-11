Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery

Cengiz seemed to have it all. A high-paying job in Germany's tech sector gave him money and prestige, but his life was spiralling out of control. A cocaine addiction had pushed him to the brink of suicide. Desperate for escape after waking up one morning in a pool of his own blood, he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand known for its drug rehabilitation programme. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

"Wat Thamkrabok absolutely changed my life," said the 38-year-old Turkish German - now known as Monk Atalo - who came to the monastery 14 years ago and has returned several times to pray and meditate. "My job was really stressful and I was a slave of Western high-performance society," said Atalo, who hopes to write a book about his experiences. Like others interviewed for this story, he declined to provide his surname. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Wat Thamkrabok, 140km north of Bangkok, has treated more than 110,000 people since it started its programme in 1959, the monastery says. "Here we have a particular way to practice Buddhism, and it fits very well into the treatment of drug addiction," said Monk Jeremy, a 37-year-old Australian who underwent treatment at the monastery three years ago for heroin addiction. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Treatment begins with a "Sajja" ceremony in which patients take a sacred vow never to use drugs again. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Patients then drink, for at least five days in a row, a strong herbal medicine that induces vomiting. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

(Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Vomiting is followed by a daily herbal steam bath to aid the detoxification process. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

No contact with the outside world is permitted during the first five days of treatment. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Patients pass the time by meditating, playing table tennis and weightlifting, and manual work such as painting and making Buddha statues. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Some experts have questioned the effectiveness of Wat Thamkrabok's methods. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

"I cannot advocate for that type of treatment because there is absolutely no sound evidence nor research behind it," said Brian Russman, clinical director of The Cabin, a drug rehabilitation centre in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Patients were vulnerable to relapse without follow-up therapy or peer support, he added. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Nat, in her fourth week of treatment, said she was afraid to leave the temple for fear of a relapse. The 24-year-old from northeast Thailand started using methamphetamines two years ago to stay awake during her night job as a go-go dancer in Bangkok. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

"I can't leave until I recover my self-confidence. The only job I have is at the bar and I need to go back to it," said Nat, whose seven-year-old daughter lives in the countryside with her grandmother. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Henry (not in pic), a 37-year-old heroin addict from Britain, came to Wat Thamkrabok after trying several traditional rehab clinics. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

"For many of us here, this is our last chance," he said.



Patients take a cool shower after the steam bath. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Patients play ping-pong. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Cengiz attends his ordination ceremony. (Source: Photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters)

