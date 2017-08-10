Janmashtami to La Tomatina: Festivals across the world this August

From Janmashtami in India to La Tomatina worldwide, August brings with it festivals that are celebrated with a lot of exhilaration and gaiety. The celebrations range from downing beers at the Berlin Beer Festival on International Beer Day (a precursor to Oktoberfest) to celebrating India's independence and religious festivals like Janmashtami, closer home. Clearly, the month brings a host of reasons to celebrate. Click through to see what else is the world celebrating this August.(Source: wilderness.com, leedsfestival.com)

Berlin Beer Festival, August 4-7: The Berlin Beer festival is celebrated at Karl Marx Allee, Berlin. Since 1997 the German capital has been celebrating the national beverage at the annual International Berlin Beer Festival. Europe’s number one beer producer is Germany. Amazing food, peppy music and stage shows make the event more holistic and add to the fun. (Source: Dario-Jacopo Lagana/ Flickr)

Wilderness Festival, August 3- 6: The Wilderness Festival is celebrated in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. Although, music is not the centrepiece of the festival, but it figures heavily in the programme with large-scale artistes performing each year. (Source: wilderness.com)

Oppikoppi Festival, August 5-7: Oppikoppi Festival is celebrated at Bosveld, South Africa. It is SA's single largest music festival. Oppikoppi is a colloquial abbreviation of the Africans' phrase "op die koppie", which literally means "on the hill". People camp at the foot of a hill during the festival on top of which there will be a bar and a stage that features hip hop and dance performances, while the main stages feature all of the big acts and most of the rock bands. (Source: oppikoppi.co.za)

International Friendship Day, August 6: International Friendship Day is usually celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which fell on August 6 this year. This day is dedicated to friendship and companionship. People express their love and attachment for their friends by exchanging gifts like cards, flowers, bracelets and friendship bands. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Raksha Bandhan, August 7: Rakhi is basically a sacred thread of protection embellished with the love and affection of a sister for her brother. This day is also known as Raksha Bandhan and is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana in India. The festival stands for the bond between brothers and sisters, wherein girls tie rakhi (a thread) to their brothers, who in return pledge to always protect them. The most famous is that of Rani Karnavati of Chittor sending a rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun in the 16th century, seeking his assistance against the invasion by the Sultan of Gujarat, Bahadur Shah. Touched, Humayun vowed to protect Chittor and sent his troops in Rani Karnavati's aid. (Source: PTI)

Janmashtami, August 14: Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Independence Day, August 15: This year, India is going to celebrate its 70th Independence Day to pay tribute and remember all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and fought for freedom from the colonial rule. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Kandy Esala Perahera, July 29- August 8: Kandy Esala Perahera is celebrated in Sri Lanka. It is one of the oldest and grandest of all Buddhist festivals in Sri Lanka, featuring dancers, jugglers, musicians, fire-breathers, and lavishly decorated elephants. Esala Perahera was a ritual follow to request the gods for rainfall. The festival honours the Sacred Tooth Relic and the four ‘guardian’ Gods Natha, Vishnu, Kataragama and Goddess Pattini. (Source: Daniel Liabeuf/Wikimedia Commons)

La Tomatina, August 30: La Tomatina is one of the most popular festivals in Spain. It is held in Bunol, Valencia, Spain each year on the last Wednesday of August. The festival attracts a large number of tourists to the town during the celebrations. The streets of the town are painted red in what is one of the biggest food fights on Earth. As the name suggests, the festival's highlight is the humble tomato, thousand of kilos of which are used by people crush and smear each other with.(Source: Reno Tahoe/Flickr)

Leeds Festival, August 25-27: Burning Man is an annual gathering that takes place at Black Rock City, a temporary city erected in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. The event is described as an experiment in community and art, influenced by 10 main principles of "radical" inclusion, self-reliance and self-expression, as well as community cooperation, civic responsibility, gifting, participation, immediacy and leaving no trace. (Source: Sara Bowrey/Flickr)

Notting Hill Carnival, August 26-29: Notting Hill carnival is celebrated in Europe and the carnival fills the streets of West London with the aroma of scrumptious food, music and vibrant-coloured costumes. At the roots of the Notting Hill Carnival are the Caribbean carnivals of the early 19th century, which was a particularly strong tradition in Trinidad and about celebrating the abolition of slavery. (Source: Rob Schofield/Flickr)