Plunging necklines, metallics, pantsuits: Top 11 Indian fashion trends in 2016

As 2016 comes to an end, it is only befitting that we look back and take stock of things that made just the right kind of noise. The year that went by seems especially colourful in Bollywood — one of our major go-to for all kinds of fashion inspirations. From chokers, metallic skirts, to thigh-high slit gowns and plunging necklines - everything bold and beautiful made a statement this year. The Bollywood beauties did not shy away from experimenting, and there seemed a perfect balance of demure and daring. What more, maternity wear was turned into absolute high-end fashion thanks to the glowing Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was single-handedly responsible for making pregnancy look this glamorous. Click through to see 10 fashion trends of 2016 that set the fashion mills buzzing.

Sleek, mid-parted hairdos: If puffed up, mousse-sprayed hairdos with a rose or two adorning the hair was the thing once, this year, sleek and mid-parted hairdos became a trend, and they flaunted the look with panache. Be it pantsuits, gowns or dresses, from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, everybody teemed their outfits with this hairstle, and got the max number nods of approval than just the fashion vigilantés.

Metallic skirts: Bling was a huge element in 2016's fashion and made most of its appearances in the form of metallic skirts. From Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi to Sonali Bendre, the actresses seemed huge fans of the metallic, pleated skirt. Click here, to know more about it.

Off-shoulder dresses: The dainty off-shoulder became a huge fashion too, with the then mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting it, to Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif looking dazzling in it, to name a few.

Year of the pantsuits: The likes of Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Vaani Kapoor made news for flaunting the pantsuit with élan this year; so much so that it no longer was the plain, boring formal wear, and became one of the major trendsetting rages of 2016! Click here to read more on this fashion trend.

Men's fashion : Ranveer Singh is single-handedly responsible for brining in a quirk element in men's fashion, and as it seems, many others followed suit. While we think they are yet to match Singh's level of madness which he imbibes into his attires as well, Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan are some of the actors who decided to play edgy this year. Khan wowed us with his Oriental Rohit Bal jacket, earlier in the year, and Sushant Singh decided to ditch the boring pant suit, and pair a buttoned kurti with trousers at a recent awards function.

Plunging necklines: 2016 saw women stepping out of their comfort zone, and risqué fashion became the new thing. Plunging necklines was a common sight, and a very beautiful one at that. The likes of our favourite actresses chose to flaunt their sculpted figures in sexy low-neckline outfits, because why not! Click here to read more on this fashion trend.

When maternity wear became super fashionable: Although Hollywood has seen the likes of Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie flaunt their beautiful selves during pregnancy with ease and elegance, in Bollywood, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who made fashion headline during pregnancy 'a thing'. From thigh-high slits to off-shoulder dresses, to even simple denim-cut shirts, she remained fashionably upbeat and basically made pregnancy look a lot more glamorous. Click here to see pics.

Cut-out dresses: Yet another aspect of bold fashion this year was the cut-out dress. A trend that started fairly early in the year with the likes of Mandira Bedi flaunting their curves in interesting cut-outs, 2016 saw the likes of TV star Nia Sharma and the ever fashionable Deepika Padukone also opting for interesting gowns for red carpet events that leave the onlookers no choice but to gaze admiringly.

Sky-high thigh slits: Made popular by Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars, thigh-high slit with the extended leg pose in evening gowns really took off this year, with our favourites like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, showing off their long legs at various red carpet and award events. Especially Padukone, in her sequined black bralet and olive green thigh-high slit skirt by Monisha Jaisingh, looked like a million bucks!

Bomber jackets: Colourful bomber jackets of the '90s became a thing again, this year, with Baywatch beauty Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandes flaunting it big time. The comfortable jackets come in a variety of styles and can be worn with skirts, jeans, shorts and what not! Click here to read more on this fashion trend.