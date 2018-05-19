4 / 10

HIT: Kangana Ranaut was seen dishing out some delicious summer dressing goals in a Dior mini. The lemon yellow piece with an embellished fiery dragon and the word ‘Positive’ emblazoned across the front looked positively chic on her and we like how stylist Ami Patel complemented it with a pair of ankle-high black boots. Make-up artist Sandhya Shekar kept the make-up in line with the untamed tone of the look and we like the smokey eyes she sported with a lavender tint on the lips. Ranaut’s mane of hair was coiffed into messy curls and we think she nailed her minimalistic look. (Source: Instagram)