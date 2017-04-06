16 famous quotes on fighting depression that will give you hope

This year, as the world comes together to strive towards better mental and physical wellness on World Health Day (April 7), the focus will be on depression. According to WHO, depression tops the list of causes of ill health. If you know people around you who seem withdrawn, aloof, alienated, then it is important to reach out to, talk and assure them that is going to pass. The United Nations' organisation had launched a year-long campaign "Depression: Let's Talk" that primarily focuses on reaching out and providing assistance to more people fighting with depression. Here are 16 moving quotes by famous personalities that will help you while you fight your battle.

It is important to understand people who seem socially withdrawn are probably having a tough time.

Instead of ostracising people who have difficulties opening up, be patient and lend an ear.

Maybe all that a person fighting depression needs, is not a solution, but somebody to talk to.

Talking about depression must be advocated and encouraged.

Communicating fearlessly about one's mental illnesses, instead of considering it a taboo and keeping silent, is essential.

There are medications and medical assistance available now for people battling depression. Suicide is never a solution.

If you are battling mental trauma, anxiety and depression, remember you are not alone. There are people who have been there and come out victorious.