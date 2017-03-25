Latest News

Exam tips: Follow these expert tips to stay stress free

Updated on March 25, 2017 12:24 am
    Planning, studying and revising — exam preparations take a lot of time and effort. And, when the day nears, anxiety levels shoot up and create a hassle for most of the students. Some end up cramming till the last minute, others tend to become drowsy, nervous and tense on the exam day. So what should students do to stay calm and perform well? Here are a few success secrets for a healthy lifestyle during exam days. Follow these quick tips and stay stress free! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Keep everything prepared before the night of the exam! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Wake up before time and freshen up on the day of exam! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Spare 5 to 10 minutes to meditate or just close your eyes and keep calm for a stress free mind! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Have a healthy and nutritious breakfast on the exam day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Reach the venue at least half an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any mishaps at the last moment. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Instead of panicking, check if you've kept all you need for the exam and head off with a smile. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Divide your time for each set and start with the questions you know to avoid a hustle later on. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

    Take a chill pill! Once you're done with the exam, stop stressing about the results. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

