Esha Gupta is the queen of sass: 10 edgy looks of the Baadshaho actor that we love

Esha Gupta is one beauty who has always managed to give us style inspiration. We believe, her casual style which has a lot of boho and grunge influence is worth following and so are her red carpet looks with a really edgy touch to it. At present, the actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, and she is doing it in style. Ahead of the release of the thriller, let's take a look at her style quotient.

We can't forget the time when Esha Gupta picked up a dangerously high-slit gown by Nikhil Thampi at IIFA 2016. Without an iota of doubt we can say that the dress suited her very well, but the slit which almost reached her waist, could have ruled against the actress. Nevertheless, Gupta carried the outfit with grace. We like it! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta was seen in a crop top and fitted pants from H&M and a gorgeous jacket by Drama Queen. With sleek, straight middle-parted hair, she finished out the look with minimialistic make-up and heels from Dune London. We can all learn a few tricks from her on how to look like a million bucks. (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)

Esha Gupta in this caged crop top, leather pants and a beautiful sequinned bomber from Asos looks really hot. We just couldn’t stop but appreciate how well she styled these separate pieces, just like a rocker babe. A Louboutin sling was her choice of accessory. (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)

We spotted Esha Gupta head-to-toe in Zara and it was so smooth that she just earned herself the tag ‘Queen of street style’. The mini dress with lace detailing was pretty in itself but pairing it up with knee-high booties and a white comfy shrug to amp up the look was just too clever. Talk about looking like a bomb while being comfortable at the same time. (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)

Esha Gupta looked smoking hot in a Nikhil Thampi gown. The part bustier, part full sleeve gown accentuated her curves really well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta in these separates by Shivan and Narresh looks amazing! The actor wore the military inspired bralet and the gold pleated skirt to a car launch event. An unusual combination but she pulled it off well. Vintage earrings from Viange, a pair of black Jimmy Choo heels, lovely curls and a berry lip shade added oomph to her look. (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)

For her flight to London, Esha Gupta took off-duty look to the next level. The actor was spotted in a bling electric blue T-shirt style dress. White sneakers, a light tan backpack and rose gold reflective sunnies from Ray Ban rounded out the look. We think she looks amazing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta was spotted in a beautiful bright red trench dress by Lavish Alice. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra paired it with a pair of really smart heels from Michael Kors and a bag from Christian Louboutin. Her make-up was right on point with light smokey eyes and marsala lips. Now, this is a tricky combination and usually it's advisable to go with a lighter lip shade when you go for smokey eyes but it’s Esha Gupta we are talking about. She can pull off anything! (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)

Esha Gupta looked like a dream in a beige outfit at an award show. She opted for a pair of cigarette pants and coupled it with a pearl embroidered jacket — both by designer Gaurav Gupta. To complete her evening look, the Rustom actress chose shiny heels and diamond danglers from Gehna jewellers. And with nude lips and soft curls, she looked ethereal in her elegant sartorial choice. All in all, if you have an evening party or wedding to attend this summer, here’s a perfect inspiration. Simple yet gorgeous — after all nothing like donning a pastel outfit in the heat, right? (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)