Priyanka, Nicole, Padma Lakshmi: The best and worst dressed on the Emmy 2017 red carpet

The 69th Emmy Awards, like always, showcased the biggest silver screen stars walking the red carpet. The prestigious annual award function honoured the best in US prime-time television programmes from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017. Known as the Oscars of TV, the event is also a fashion exrtavaganza with our favourite TV stars walking the red carpet and setting fashion goals. Though, there are times that some miss the memo, and this year, we've had a fair share. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra set the bar high in a white Balmain gown, but others such as Modern Family's Ariel Winter failed to make a mark. Click through for the best and worst dressed celebrities from last night's red carpet. (Source: AP/Reuters)

Miss: Modern Family actress Ariel Winter opted for a halter-neck Zuhair Murad sequinned gown with a one too many thigh-high slit. (Source: AP)

Hit: Dressed in a custom Jeremy Scott pantsuit, Evan Rachel Wood won hearts with her style. Opting suit over a gown, the actress bought a classic look to the show. (Source: AP)

Miss: Dressed in Rosie Assoulin, Tessa Thompson brought in the current trend for rainbow attire, but this one just failed to match up. The metallic skirt looks nice, but the block corset doesn't so much for the overall look of the ensemble. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Felicity Huffman managed to sweep us all off our feet with her magnificent icy-blue gown. Designed by Tony Ward, the gown sure had a fair tale like vibe to it. (Source: AP)

Miss: Kathryn Hahn wore a vintage Courreges Haute Couture strapless gown, that looks more like a designer shower curtain wrapped around than a red carpet dress. (Source: AP)

Miss: Feathers were in on the Emmys red carpet (PC, remember!) but Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz's choice of this feathery number from Dior failed to work the same kind of magic. Though we like the flame skirt, the black on top just kills it for us. (Source: AP)

Hit: Subtle and simple did the trick for Nicole Kidman. Wearing a low cut red dress, the actress sure looked stunning in this flaming red frock by Calvin Klein. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Sarah Paulson, wearing Carolina Herrera's Spring 2018 collection, wore an all-over sequin dress with disco sleeves and cut-out design. We're sorry, but this dress is more like a fancy tin foil. (Source: AP)

Hit: Halston Sage had her Cinderella moment at the Emmys. She looked stunning in her ivory-white gown designed by Naeem Khan. (Source: AP)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone with this gorgeous Balmain feathered dress. The Quantico star sure aced the red carpet look. (Source: AP)

Miss: Zuri Hall generally looks gorgeous, but this cut-out dress looks like two pieces put together in a hurry. Had the designer just finished the dress at the knee, it wouldn't have been remarkable, but at least palatable, which is not something we can say for this piece. (Source: AP)

Hit: Padma Lakshmi arrived at the red carpet wearing a stunning Christian Siriano dress. She flaunted her curvaceous figure in her dramatic fish-tail gown. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Julianne Hough wore a delicate black tulle gown by Marchesa adorned with cherry blossom embroidery and threadwork. While we love the actress, but the flower-work on the dress - not so much. (Source: AP)

Hit: Kate McKinnon surely did a superb job combining the classic colours. Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, the actress surely stood out. (Source: AP)