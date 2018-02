4 / 13

The money for the cause will be raised through the sale of elephant sculptures. “We would be happy if we managed to raise about half a million pounds. But what we are really hoping for is that companies will buy these as part of their CSR initiative, and that will be the beginning of a long-term relationship. Hopefully, we can convince them to add elephant conservation to their CSR programmes,” said Ruth Ganesh, the trustee of the Elephant Family, a UK-based charity that has joined hands with the Elephant Parade initiative. (Source: Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Indian Express)