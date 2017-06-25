Eid al-Fitr 2017: Here’s how Muslims across the world are celebrating this day
Eid al-Fitr is considered one of the most anticipated festivals for Muslims all across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Prophet Muhammad is believed to have had received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. Eid implies breaking of the fast that Muslims observe during Ramadan as they wish each other happiness and good health, indulging in merriment and celebrations. Much like the start of Ramadan, Eid festivities also begin after the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Eid al-Fitr is expected to begin on the evening of June 25 and will end on the evening of June 26. Several countries have already started with the celebrations. We bring you some glimpses of those.
In Cairo, Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque on June 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
In Kabul, Afghanistan, people greet each other outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira Mosque, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan on June 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
In Kabul, Afghans hug each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of Shah-e-Dushamshera mosque on Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
In Jakarta, Indonesia Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street on June 25, 2017.(Source: Reuters)
In Coimbatore women offer namaz on the occasion of 'Eid al-Fitr' in Coimbatore on June 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
In Nairobi,Kenya, a Muslim child joins Kenyan Muslims as they offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in open grounds on Sunday, June 25, 2017.(Source: Reuters)
At Philipines' Luneta Park, a group of women pose for a picture, before the start on June 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
At a public park outiside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on June 25, 2017.(Source: Reuters)
In Cairo, Egypt Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque on June 25, 2017.(Source: Reuters)
