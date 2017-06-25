Eid al-Fitr 2017: Here’s how Muslims across the world are celebrating this day

Eid al-Fitr is considered one of the most anticipated festivals for Muslims all across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Prophet Muhammad is believed to have had received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. Eid implies breaking of the fast that Muslims observe during Ramadan as they wish each other happiness and good health, indulging in merriment and celebrations. Much like the start of Ramadan, Eid festivities also begin after the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Eid al-Fitr is expected to begin on the evening of June 25 and will end on the evening of June 26. Several countries have already started with the celebrations. We bring you some glimpses of those.



In Cairo, Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque on June 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)