Eid al-Adha 2017: Here’s how Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival

Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, is celebrated at the end of the annual pilgrimage of Mecca. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. Eid al-adha is the second of the two Eids’ celebrated annually, Eid ul-fitr being the other. This year the date for Eid al-adha has been confirmed on September 1-2.



Iraqi Sunni Muslims exchange greetings after prayers at the 17th Ramadan mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sep. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, to mark the end of the hajj pilgrimage by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.



A Muslim boy offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the sport center in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Muslim men attend a morning prayer marking Eid al-Adha holiday at Sunda Kelapa Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Source: AP)

People in the world's most populous Muslim country celebrate Eid al- Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice on Friday. Muslim girls take a selfie during a morning prayer marking Eid al-Adha holiday at Sunda Kelapa Port in Jakarta. (Source: AP)

Muslim women walk after a morning prayer to mark the Eid al-Adha holiday in Bali, Indonesia. (Source: AP)

People attend prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Source: Antara Foto via Reuters)

Iraqi Sunni Muslims attend prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at the 17th Ramadan mosque in Baghdad, Iraq (Source: AP)

Muslims pray outside the newly restored Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Adha, which Muslims in Russia call Kurban-Bairam. (Source: AP)

Muslims pray outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Adha. (Source: AP)

Muslims pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday, at the main square in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. (Source: AP)

Pigeons fly outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira Mosque, as people head for morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Source: Reuters)

Kosovar children wearing traditional Albanian outfits attend Eid al-Adha prayers outside Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina, Kosovo. (Source: AP)

Kosovar children attend Eid al-Adha prayers outside Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina, Kosovo. (source: AP)