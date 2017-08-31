Eid al-Adha 2017: Glimpses from the goat markets across India ahead of Bakr Eid

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Sacrifice Feast or Bakr Eid, falls on September 1-2 this year. The festival is celebrated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, on the demands of Allah. To commemorate this, an animal - usually a goat, but even a camel if it's someone from the higher classes - is sacrificed on the day of Eid. Which is why, goat markets are set up at various places where these creatures are carefully scrutinised, haggled over and sold. In the past, a goat has reportedly fetched a sum of Rs 1 crore because it apparently had Allah naturally written on it. Click through for some photos of goat markets across the country. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

According to tradition, only a part of the feast is kept with the family, the remaining is distributed among the homeless and poor. It is believed that one the day of Eid al-Adha, no one should remain hungry. In this picture, a Kashmiri Muslim livestock vendor smokes as he waits for customers to arrive at a market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The act of sacrificing the animal is known as Qurbani. Livestock vendors handle the goats at this Srinagar market before customers come in on Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A Kashmiri boy sits next to the livestock waiting for customers at a market in Srinagar.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

It is believed that on the day of the feast no being should be left hungry. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

On the eve of Eid al-Adha, families get together and celebrate the festival. Prayers are offered and food is shared to amongst all. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

High quality livestock is brought to the market for sale ahead of the festival. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

On this day, people sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, and share the meal with their families as well as the poor. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Sheep and goats kept in the market are colour-coded to indicate quality and attract more customers. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Customers weigh the animals before buying, as only the top quality animals are supposed to be sacrificed for the feast. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Students pose for a photograph next to the sheep at the market in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)